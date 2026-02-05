403
Nike Faces Anti-White Discrimination Probe
(MENAFN) The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is conducting an investigation into whether athletic apparel titan Nike discriminated against white workers.
Wednesday saw the commission petition the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri to force Nike into surrendering data regarding its human resources protocols, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) frameworks.
The EEOC stated it is scrutinizing whether the corporation participated in "disparate treatment" of white employees and applicants across hiring, promotions, layoff selections, and training programs.
The EEOC confirmed it is responding to allegations of systemic violations at Nike stretching back to 2018. EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas asserted workplace discrimination law is "colorblind and requires the EEOC to protect employees of all races from unlawful employment practices."
Nike characterized the subpoena as "a surprising and unusual escalation," noting it had previously "shared thousands of pages of information."
"We are committed to fair and lawful employment practices and follow all applicable laws, including those that prohibit discrimination," the company conveyed in an email to media.
Conservative voices have consistently maintained that DEI programs unjustly single out white individuals. US President Donald Trump has positioned fighting what he terms 'woke bias' as a central objective of his second administration.
"I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country, and that can't be allowed," Trump told Time magazine in 2024.
Following his 2025 White House return, Trump enacted multiple executive orders dismantling DEI initiatives across the civil service. Numerous corporations, including Walmart and Google, have subsequently eliminated DEI commitments from their digital platforms.
