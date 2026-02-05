403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Suspends Patient Evacuations from Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have suspended coordination for evacuating the third group of patients and injured individuals from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah land crossing, causing a delay in their planned departure on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
Spokesman Raed Al-Nems told Anadolu that the World Health Organization notified them of the cancellation but did not provide an explanation. He explained that Red Crescent teams were fully prepared to evacuate patients from Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, but the last-minute halt prevented the operation from taking place.
The society is awaiting the resumption of coordination and hopes that the evacuation can proceed on Thursday, noting the dire humanitarian and medical conditions faced by patients within Gaza. Official estimates indicate that around 22,000 wounded and ill Palestinians are seeking to leave the Strip for medical treatment abroad amid the ongoing collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.
Israel reopened the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on Monday in a limited and highly restricted manner, after having occupied the area since May 2024. Reports suggest that roughly 50 Palestinians are scheduled to cross daily into Gaza and a similar number into Egypt, including patients and their companions, though this flow has yet to fully materialize. Since Monday, 52 Palestinians entered Gaza and 60 left the territory through the border.
Semi-official Palestinian sources note that around 80,000 Palestinians have registered to return to Gaza, demonstrating a strong determination to reject displacement and uphold their right of return despite widespread destruction in the enclave. Israel has maintained that only Palestinians who left Gaza after the start of the conflict would be permitted to return.
Spokesman Raed Al-Nems told Anadolu that the World Health Organization notified them of the cancellation but did not provide an explanation. He explained that Red Crescent teams were fully prepared to evacuate patients from Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, but the last-minute halt prevented the operation from taking place.
The society is awaiting the resumption of coordination and hopes that the evacuation can proceed on Thursday, noting the dire humanitarian and medical conditions faced by patients within Gaza. Official estimates indicate that around 22,000 wounded and ill Palestinians are seeking to leave the Strip for medical treatment abroad amid the ongoing collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.
Israel reopened the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on Monday in a limited and highly restricted manner, after having occupied the area since May 2024. Reports suggest that roughly 50 Palestinians are scheduled to cross daily into Gaza and a similar number into Egypt, including patients and their companions, though this flow has yet to fully materialize. Since Monday, 52 Palestinians entered Gaza and 60 left the territory through the border.
Semi-official Palestinian sources note that around 80,000 Palestinians have registered to return to Gaza, demonstrating a strong determination to reject displacement and uphold their right of return despite widespread destruction in the enclave. Israel has maintained that only Palestinians who left Gaza after the start of the conflict would be permitted to return.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment