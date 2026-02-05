Qatar Economic Forum To Launch In May, Powered By Bloomberg, MOCI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The sixth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), will be held during the period of May 12-14, 2026, under the slogan 'The Global Rebalance: Capital, Power and the Middle East,' with the participation of a host of heads of states, CEOs of global companies and investors.

The forum is expected to explore how the balance of capital and power is reshaping growth trajectories, risks, and opportunities around the globe.

In its new edition, Qatar Economic Forum will also address radical changes in capital allocation and the region's influence, considering that the region's growing economic power is a crucial element in shaping the global order, supported by massive sovereign wealth funds and strategic energy assets, as well as increasing AI-driven deal activity.

The list of participants include a number of speakers; President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Abdul Salam Al Murshidi; CEO and director of Group Holdings and Executive Chairman of WME Group, Ari Emanuel; CEO of WuXi Biologics, Chris Chen; Partner and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, David H. Petraeus; CEO of M42 Group, Dimitris Moulavasilis; Chair, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Carlyle, Harvey M. Schwartz, and CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Citadel, Kenneth C. Griffin, in addition to several other speakers.

In this context, HE Executive Director to the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC), Mubarak bin Ajlan Al Kuwari, said that Qatar Economic Forum has established itself as a leading global gathering that attracts government and business leaders from around the globe and brings them together in Doha every year, noting that the committee's priority is to organize a world-class event that reflects Qatar's excellence in hosting major international platforms.

In turn, CEO of Bloomberg Media, Karen Saltser, emphasized the importance of holding Qatar Economic Forum in an era characterized by geopolitical uncertainty and the reshaping of the global economy, pointing out that the forum represents a key and vital meeting place for business, finance and government leaders.

With the Middle East playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of global growth and directing flows of capital and strategic investment, the forum is a vital platform for understanding the vision of international decision-makers today, and how they plan to allocate resources to meet the challenges of the future, she added.

Last year, the forum attracted more than 3,000 participants from 95 countries.