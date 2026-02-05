403
U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks to Take Place in Oman
(MENAFN) High-stakes diplomatic negotiations over Tehran's atomic ambitions will proceed Friday in Muscat, Oman, a White House official verified Wednesday to media, ending days of escalating uncertainty about whether the critical meeting would materialize.
The official, speaking under anonymity conditions, provided confirmation after Tehran appeared poised to scuttle the discussions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Wednesday the negotiations would commence in Muscat at approximately 10 a.m. local time.
Washington issued an ultimatum to Tehran regarding the summit's parameters, according to media, which reported earlier that American officials rejected Iranian demands to modify the venue or structure of Friday's scheduled discussions.
"We told them it is this or nothing, and they said, 'Ok, then nothing,'" U.S. media quoted an unnamed US official as saying.
Iranian media had previously reported that Iran and the US were preparing for indirect negotiations Friday in Muscat focusing on nuclear-related matters.
Istanbul had initially been floated as the potential location, following Türkiye's successful diplomatic intervention aimed at defusing hostilities between the two adversaries.
The official cited by media indicated that if Iranian representatives agree to revert to the originally proposed discussion format, Washington stands prepared to convene this week or next.
However, Iranian media cited a source claiming Washington seeks to "raise issues outside the nuclear framework, including defense matters."
"These demands are not only unrelated to the nuclear file but are directly tied to national security and the country's deterrent capability and are fundamentally non-negotiable," the unnamed source stated.
The source emphasized that Iran is "ready to negotiate within a defined framework based on mutual respect on nuclear matters," while cautioning that the "insistence on excessive demands and raising issues beyond the agreement is the main factor behind any potential deadlock."
Oman has previously functioned as an intermediary facilitating indirect communication between both nations.
The upcoming discussions unfold against intensifying friction between Washington and Tehran, amplified by an American military surge in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military intervention by US President Donald Trump.
Multiple nations have recently volunteered mediation services between Tehran and Washington to reduce tensions, with Türkiye assuming an especially prominent role.
Washington and its ally Israel charge Iran with pursuing nuclear weapons development, while Tehran maintains its nuclear program serves peaceful objectives, including power generation.
