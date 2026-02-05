Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With CIS Countries Showing 10.2% Growth

2026-02-05 03:07:55

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2025, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries totaled $7.635 billion, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, marking a significant increase of $706.4 million, or 10.2%, compared to the previous year. AzerNEWS reports that, according to the data, Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries grew by...

AzerNews

