Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With CIS Countries Showing 10.2% Growth

In 2025, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries totaled $7.635 billion, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, marking a significant increase of $706.4 million, or 10.2%, compared to the previous year. AzerNEWS reports that, according to the data, Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries grew by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%