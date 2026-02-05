Sukra Peyarchi 2026: Venus Transit Brings Wealth And Progress

Sukra Peyarchi 2026: Venus's transit in Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will brighten the fortunes of many zodiac signs. There's a chance for improvement in financial status and progress. Let's look at those lucky zodiac signs.

In astrology, Lord Venus's transit impacts all 12 zodiac signs. Venus changes not just signs but also nakshatras every 13-14 days. Venus enters Mrigashirsha Nakshatra in May 2026, bringing changes to all 12 signs. Some signs will get more benefits. Let's explore that.

Starting in May, Aries will benefit in many ways. Energy, confidence, and courage will increase. Hard work pays off. You'll make important decisions for your future. Business may see progress, and your job search could be successful. Your financial status may also improve.

This will be an auspicious time for Leos. Income may increase, and pending tasks will be finished. Foreign travel plans could emerge. Health will be good, with relief from chronic ailments. Promotion is possible. Workplace relationships and respect will improve.

This Venus transit is favorable for Pisces. It's an auspicious time for love, with marriage likely. You might buy property or a vehicle. Positive career and personal changes are ahead.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.