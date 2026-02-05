Sidra Medicine Signs Mou With Builders VC MENA To Advance Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Builders VC MENA.

The MoU is aimed at strengthening collaboration in healthcare innovation, supporting the development of emerging medical technologies, and expanding partnership opportunities between medical research ecosystems and healthcare-focused venture investment.

Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine Prof. Khalid Fakhro said:“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Builders VC MENA, as part of Sidra Medicine's Innovation Lab strategy. Over the past year, we have worked internally to set up a living lab where biotech and health-tech innovations can meet and work on addressing real world healthcare challenges. Such initiatives will pave the way for win-win public-private partnerships. We are glad to onboard Builders VC as our latest partner on this journey, as we strive to bridge their expertise and network with our people, patients and platforms, creating novel solutions of tangible value for Qatar and beyond.”

Partner and Head of Builders VC MENA Tarik Sultan said:“Healthcare and life sciences are central to Builders VC's investment strategy, and this MoU formalises what we have been building together over the past year. Sidra Medicine offers our healthtech portfolio companies something rare - world-class clinical infrastructure combined with a research-driven ecosystem.”