Government-Backed Expansion Puts Dubai Silicon Oasis On Fast Track With Solen Residence In The Pipeline

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a major expansion of Dubai Silicon Oasis, backed by an investment of AED 12.8 billion. The initiative is designed to strengthen infrastructure, support future technologies, and reinforce the district's role in Dubai's knowledge-based economy.

The expansion is expected to create 70,000 jobs, support 6,500 new companies, and contribute AED 103 billion to Dubai's GDP by 2036, positioning Dubai Silicon Oasis as a global centre for innovation and advanced industries. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="residential-options-y-property-marketjpg-61a74be5-7689-4c4d-82b5-15c0d3ae621a" src="#" alt="residential-options-y-property-marketjpg-61a74be5-7689-4c4d-82b5-15c0d3ae621a" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai Silicon Oasis Expansion Combines Innovation and Investment with Metro Blue Line Connectivity

The plan centres on two key developments. District 10, supported by an AED 11 billion investment, will serve as a research, business, and innovation hub, housing commercial facilities, R&D centres, and dedicated innovation spaces. Block 14, backed by AED 1.8 billion, will expand residential and lifestyle offerings to meet growing population demand. Together, these developments will support sectors including artificial intelligence, robotics, smart mobility, and next-generation digital technologies.

Dubai Silicon Oasis will also be served by the Dubai Metro Blue Line, a 30-kilometre expansion scheduled to open in September 2029. The new line will connect the district to key areas including Dubai Creek Harbour, Festival City, International City, and Academic City, while linking to existing Red and Green lines, further enhancing accessibility and long-term residential appeal. Residential Demand Gains Momentum

Already home to around 28,000 companies and supporting more than 90,000 residents, Dubai Silicon Oasis continues to attract demand from professionals and families. The area's relatively accessible pricing and employment-driven rental demand have supported steady yields, particularly for apartments.

Average apartment prices range from AED 530,000 for studios to AED 2.24 million for three-bedroom units, reinforcing the district's position as one of Dubai's more affordable, investment-led communities. Solen Residence by Jamal Living Set to Debut

Against this backdrop, Solen Residence by Jamal Living is planned to emerge in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis. Scheduled for handover in Q2 2027, the development offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom freehold apartments, designed with a focus on calm, contemporary living. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="01" src="#" alt="01" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

The project features lifestyle amenities including a rooftop infinity pool, gym, private cinema, smart home technology, and select residences with private plunge pools. Developed by Jamal Living, Solen reflects growing confidence in Dubai Silicon Oasis as it enters its next phase of growth.