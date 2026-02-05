403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Slams ICE Shooting of Two Minneapolis Protesters as Unjustified
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump delivered a stark assessment Wednesday, stating that federal immigration officers were wrong to fatally shoot two Minneapolis demonstrators.
During an Oval Office sit-down with a news agency, a journalist pressed the president on whether the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good met the threshold for justified use of force.
"No. I don't. It should have not happened," Trump responded.
The president continued: "It was a very sad incident, two incidents, and you know, they mentioned the one, now they don't mention the other. Well, I think they were both sad."
Minnesota has witnessed over a month of sustained demonstrations targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and the use of lethal force by federal immigration personnel throughout the Midwest state.
The unrest intensified and rippled across the nation after immigration officers killed Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, on Jan. 24. A separate shooting claimed the life of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, on Jan. 7.
The Pretti killing ignited fresh confrontations between federal authorities and regional officials, with Minnesota state and local leadership calling for independent probes while raising concerns about federal agencies' willingness to cooperate with investigators.
During an Oval Office sit-down with a news agency, a journalist pressed the president on whether the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good met the threshold for justified use of force.
"No. I don't. It should have not happened," Trump responded.
The president continued: "It was a very sad incident, two incidents, and you know, they mentioned the one, now they don't mention the other. Well, I think they were both sad."
Minnesota has witnessed over a month of sustained demonstrations targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and the use of lethal force by federal immigration personnel throughout the Midwest state.
The unrest intensified and rippled across the nation after immigration officers killed Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, on Jan. 24. A separate shooting claimed the life of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, on Jan. 7.
The Pretti killing ignited fresh confrontations between federal authorities and regional officials, with Minnesota state and local leadership calling for independent probes while raising concerns about federal agencies' willingness to cooperate with investigators.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment