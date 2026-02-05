403
Trump Calls Minneapolis Protester Shootings by ICE Agents ‘Unjustified’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the deadly shootings of two protesters in Minneapolis by immigration enforcement officers were not justified, according to official statements.
When asked during an Oval Office interview whether he considered the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good justified, Trump replied: "No. I don't. It should have not happened." He further described both events as tragic, noting that while one incident receives attention, the other has largely been overlooked. "It was a very sad incident, two incidents, and you know, they mentioned the one, now they don't mention the other. Well, I think they were both sad," he added during an interview.
Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and the use of lethal force by federal agents have continued for over a month across Minnesota. The demonstrations intensified nationwide after Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot by immigration officers on January 24, following the January 7 killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.
The shooting of Pretti escalated tensions as state and local officials demanded independent investigations and questioned how federal authorities were coordinating with local law enforcement.
