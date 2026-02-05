More Gps Will Be Able To Diagnose And Treat ADHD And Experts Say It's A Positive Step

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Victorian government has announced it will train 150 GPs to diagnose and start treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and children.

This decision could shorten wait times and lower costs for people yet to be diagnosed. It will also bring Victoria in line with most other Australian states.

But how will it all work?

How do we currently diagnose ADHD?

Diagnosing ADHD requires a comprehensive assessment. This allows the doctor to understand a person's medical history and the impact of their symptoms on how they function in different settings, for example at school or in social situations.

Then the patient has to learn to manage their ADHD, with the support of professionals such as psychologists and occupational therapists. This might mean modifying aspects of their lifestyle such as sleep, nutrition or exercise.

They may also be given strategies to help them cope at school, home or work, such as scheduling regular rest breaks.

Stimulant medication is often prescribed to help the patient focus better and to reduce impulsive behaviours.

About 6% of boys and 2% of girls under 12 in Australia are prescribed ADHD medications. This figure rises to 9% of boys and 5% girls aged 12–17 years, and 2–3% in adults.

Currently in Victoria, GPs can continue prescribing ADHD medication to a patient if a specialist (such as a paediatrician or psychiatrist) has already made a diagnosis.

At the moment Victorian GPs need a government permit to continue prescribing and the patient must be reviewed by a specialist every two years.

A costly condition

In many parts of Australia, parents wait months or even years to get an appointment with a paediatrician to be assessed for ADHD and related conditions. This is the case in both the public and private health-care systems.

These long wait times can lead to delayed diagnoses in children, which means delays in starting treatment. This can result in ongoing problems such as inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity, which can have a major impact on learning, relationships and social functioning.

There is also the financial burden on families on getting assessments and diagnoses for ADHD from a specialist.

Similarly, Victorian adults who wish to be assessed for ADHD must see a psychiatrist. This need for specialist appointments makes the diagnosis process more costly than your average GP visit.

One benefit of involving GPs in ADHD care is that this should free up appointments with paediatricians and psychiatrists for people with ADHD or other conditions.

So, how will this training work?

Following the Victorian government's decision, GPs can undertake additional training to diagnose and treat ADHD in patients aged six years and above. This includes prescribing medication alongside other non-medication care options such as behavioural therapy.

This accredited training program will be overseen by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP).

So far, the Victorian government has committed A$750,000 towards training an initial 150 GPs by September 2026.

Across Australia, ADHD-specific training for GPs varies between states. However, the RACGP is also involved in delivering training to GPs in Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales.

What's happening in other states?

Queensland has been the frontrunner in GP-managed ADHD care. Since 2017, Queensland GPs have been able to both diagnose ADHD and prescribe stimulant medication for children. As of December 2025, they can also treat adults with ADHD.

In June 2025, the WA government committed A$1.3 million to train GPs to diagnose and treat ADHD in patients aged ten and older. The first group of 65 local GPs is expected to be trained by the end of 2026.

Since September 2025, GPs in NSW have been able to prescribe stimulant medications to patients with an existing ADHD diagnosis, aged six years and older. However, they must first apply to become a“continuation prescriber” and meet certain criteria.

As of 2026, South Australian GPs can access additional training to diagnose ADHD and prescribe medication to both children and adults, without the need for specialist appointments.

Governments in Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory have also committed to revise their policies around ADHD care.

The Northern Territory remains the only Australian jurisdiction that has not announced ADHD-related reforms.

Issues to watch out for

ADHD assessment must consider a range of factors. Most patients with ADHD have one or more other conditions. Common ones in children include learning difficulties, anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

And in some people, ADHD symptoms might actually be caused by something else, such as sleep deprivation, depression, learning disorders or trauma.

Medication can be extremely helpful to manage symptoms. But patients taking medication need to be regularly reviewed to ensure the medication is having the desired impact. GPs must also monitor any side effects to make sure they are not too severe.

On the whole, this policy change has the potential to improve access to medical care for Victorians with ADHD. However, we must give careful consideration to the details of the training, implementation and supports available.