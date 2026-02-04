'Enough For My Wedding': UAE Expats Laud India's New Gold Carrying Rules

PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM



By: SM Ayaz Zakir



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indians flying from the UAE to India in the coming months for weddings, festivals, and family visits said that the new rules have turned a concern into allowing them to travel with confidence

Ahmed M, a 31-year-old Dubai resident working as an operations manager at a real estate developer, will be travelling to his hometown of Mangalore in March for his wedding. For him, India's revised gold jewellery rules came at just the right time.

“I had already purchased a gold necklace here. In our tradition, offering a gold ornament during the wedding ceremony is very important. I was under a lot of stress because I thought I wouldn't be able to carry it with me. I even considered selling it here and buying something new in India.”

That worry has now eased with India allowing passengers to carry gold jewellery based on weight rather than value. This clarity has brought peace of mind for travellers.“Now I know exactly how much I can take. I don't have to worry about prices, making charges or calculations. I can focus on my wedding,” he said.

A recent revision in India's customs rules on gold jewellery, Indian travellers flying from the UAE to India are set to benefit from carrying gold.

Under the updated framework, passengers can now carry gold jewellery based on weight instead of value, a move that removes confusion caused by fluctuating gold prices and making charges. Women can carry up to 40 grams and men up to 20 grams of gold jewellery duty-free.

For years, carrying gold home meant anxiety like checking gold rates, counting grams, and fearing questions at the airport.“The shift to clear weight limits has changed to all my questions,” said Shabna Rahiman, a 41-year-old homemaker from Sharjah.

For Rahiman, the change comes as a relief ahead of a family wedding in June this year.“Whenever there is a wedding, gold gifting is expected. We usually buy jewellery in the UAE. Earlier, the value limit used to confuse us a lot. We were always tense during travel.”

She said the stress often took away from the joy of family celebrations.“You are going home for a happy occasion, but your mind is stuck on whether customs will stop you. Now that the rule is clear, that fear is gone.”

Festival travel is another time when many UAE residents carry gold back home. Anand Subramaniyam, a 46 year old, sales manager based in Abu Dhabi, travels to Kerala almost every year during Onam or Diwali.

“Gold gifting during festivals is very common in our family. Sometimes it's for parents, sometimes for siblings. Earlier, I was worried because gold prices keep changing and you don't know what value customs will consider. Now, knowing the allowed weight makes travel much more relaxed.”

Anand added that the new rule is especially helpful during peak travel seasons.“Airports are crowded, flights are full, and the last thing you want is tension at customs. This makes things smoother.”

For some travellers, gold is also a safer option than carrying cash. Fathima N, a school teacher living in Dubai, said she prefers gifting gold to close family members.

“I feel gold is safer and more meaningful than gifting cash. I was always nervous while packing.”

