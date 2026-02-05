403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Teacher Gets Wounded in Student Stabbing at French School
(MENAFN) A violent incident shook a school in southern France on Tuesday when a teacher was left in critical condition after being attacked with a knife by a 14-year-old student.
"A teacher was the victim of a knife attack at a middle school in (the town of) Sanary-sur-Mer," Education Minister Edouard Geffray wrote on the US social media company X’s platform.
The victim, a 60-year-old female art instructor, was reportedly stabbed in the chest by the pupil while roughly 20 classmates looked on at La Guicharde secondary school.
These details emerged from media accounts that referenced information provided by local authorities.
According to Toulon public prosecutor Raphael Balland, preliminary findings suggest the student had recently experienced conflicts with the teacher and acted out of anger toward her.
Following the assault, the school premises were cleared, and reports indicated that classes scheduled for Wednesday were called off.
"My thoughts immediately go to the victim, her family and the entire educational community, whose deep shock I share," Geffray said.
"A teacher was the victim of a knife attack at a middle school in (the town of) Sanary-sur-Mer," Education Minister Edouard Geffray wrote on the US social media company X’s platform.
The victim, a 60-year-old female art instructor, was reportedly stabbed in the chest by the pupil while roughly 20 classmates looked on at La Guicharde secondary school.
These details emerged from media accounts that referenced information provided by local authorities.
According to Toulon public prosecutor Raphael Balland, preliminary findings suggest the student had recently experienced conflicts with the teacher and acted out of anger toward her.
Following the assault, the school premises were cleared, and reports indicated that classes scheduled for Wednesday were called off.
"My thoughts immediately go to the victim, her family and the entire educational community, whose deep shock I share," Geffray said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment