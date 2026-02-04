Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bank Of America Wave Analysis 4 February 2026

Bank Of America Wave Analysis 4 February 2026


2026-02-04 11:08:53
(MENAFN- FxPro) Bank of America: ⬆️ Buy

– Bank of America rising inside impulse wave 5

– Likely to test resistance level 57.00

Bank of America recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 53.4 (which stopped wave (b) in January) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction 2 from the start of January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated both of the active impulse waves 5 and (3).

-p

Given the strong daily uptrend, Bank of America can be expected to rise toward the next strong resistance level 57.00 (which stopped wave 3 at the start of January).

MENAFN04022026000156011031ID1110697968



FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search