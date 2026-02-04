Bank Of America Wave Analysis 4 February 2026

MENAFN - FxPro) Bank of America: ⬆️ Buy

– Bank of America rising inside impulse wave 5

– Likely to test resistance level 57.00

Bank of America recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 53.4 (which stopped wave (b) in January) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction 2 from the start of January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated both of the active impulse waves 5 and (3).

-p

Given the strong daily uptrend, Bank of America can be expected to rise toward the next strong resistance level 57.00 (which stopped wave 3 at the start of January).