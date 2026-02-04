Stuart Smith Releases New Zombie Survival Novel The Last Sanctuary Of The Living

MENAFN - GetNews)



Humanity's Last Stand Begins in a Ruined England

In a world where civilization has collapsed and the dead rule the land, survival belongs to the ruthless, the brave, and the broken. The Last Sanctuary of the Living, the explosive first installment in The Deal Zombie Chronicles by Stuart Smith, delivers a brutal, emotionally charged fight for survival set along England's storm-lashed southeastern coast.

After a catastrophic zombie plague reduces the world to silence and bloodshed, the seaside towns of Deal and Walmer become a fragile refuge for the living. Sydney Carter never wanted leadership, but in a world where trust is scarce and hope is fading, someone must stand. As the undead swarm the countryside and violent human factions rise from the wreckage, Sydney must unite desperate survivors while confronting a tyrant who has seized control of the historic stronghold of Dover Castle.

Moving from salt-scarred cliffs to smoke-filled tunnels, The Last Sanctuary of the Living explores the cost of survival when humanity itself begins to fracture. Alliances splinter, moral lines blur, and the living prove every bit as terrifying as the dead. Gritty, visceral, and deeply human, the novel blends relentless action with emotional depth, launching a saga where survival is not the endgame but the beginning of reckoning.

Fans of dark post-apocalyptic fiction, survival horror, and character-driven zombie narratives will find a haunting new world to lose themselves in - one where redemption is as uncertain as tomorrow.

About the Author

Stuart Smith is a Kent-based author, husband, and father of two who writes deep into the night after his household sleeps. His work often draws inspiration from real people, grounding even his darkest stories in emotional authenticity. A character in The Last Sanctuary of the Living, Serena, is inspired by his mother-in-law, reflecting his belief that even in imagined apocalypses, humanity remains at the core.

The story continues in Sanctuary at Sea (Book Two of The Deal Zombie Chronicles), scheduled for release in March 2026.

The Last Sanctuary of the Living is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details

Title: The Last Sanctuary of the Living Series: The Deal Zombie Chronicles, Book One Author: Stuart Smith Publication Date: November 6, 2025 ISBN: 9781919349329 Genre: Horror / Zombie Survival / Post-Apocalyptic Publisher: Independently Published