Deepai Is Partnering With Truthscan To Provide AI Image Detection To Deepai Users

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DeepAI 's new partnership with TruthScan will integrate TruthScan's software into DeepAI's platform.

Christian Perry, CEO of TruthScan, said the partnership will help users identify AI-generated imagery as visual misinformation becomes harder to assess.

“DeepAI is an early pioneer in AI image generation, and we're honored to be partnering with them to provide accurate AI image detection to their users,” says Perry.

Through the integration, DeepAI users can analyze images and determine whether they were generated using AI tools. The TruthScan feature appears as an added option inside DeepAI's existing interface.

“Users can simply upload any suspicious image to the platform, and TruthScan's proprietary algorithms will analyze it for signs of AI manipulation,” he said.“The results are delivered within seconds, giving users immediate clarity on what they're looking at.”

The system evaluates digital fingerprints and visual patterns common in AI-generated images, including texture inconsistencies, lighting errors, and geometric artifacts that are difficult to detect by sight alone. TruthScan's models have been trained on billions of data points.

Perry said the system is updated as image-generation tools change.

“We're constantly updating our detection methods to keep pace with advances in image generation technology,” he added.

DeepAI users can access the image detection model starting today.

A DeepAI spokesperson said the partnership aligns with the company's focus on practical AI tools.

“At DeepAI, we're focused on building high-quality AI tools, and we think helping people spot AI-generated content is a really important use case,” the spokesperson said.“We're excited to partner with TruthScan to bring image verification to the DeepAI community.”

TruthScan has already flagged viral AI-generated images that circulated online as real photographs. Perry said the goal is transparency, not limiting creative work.

“We support ethically artistic and creative applications of AI. Our aim is simply to help people know when they're looking at AI-created content versus authentic photography.”

About TruthScan

TruthScan is a multimodal content analysis software designed to identify deepfakes (AI-generated/synthetic media). TruthScan's software was publicly released in 2025.

About DeepAI

DeepAI is a generative AI platform founded in 2017. It functions as an all-in-one creative platform, providing users with access to a variety of AI tools.