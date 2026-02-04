Global PR Hub Announces Rebrand To GPH Group: Unveiling New Identity“Crafting The Excellence”

The rebranding is centered around the new slogan, “Crafting the Excellence,” reflecting the agency's unwavering commitment to precision, innovation, and high-impact partnerships.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.





A New Era of Integrated Marketing

The transition from Global PR Hub to GPH Group represents more than just a name change; it is a strategic shift to a holistic IMC philosophy. By integrating public relations, digital strategy, creative content, and brand management, GPH Group ensures a unified and powerful voice for its clients in an increasingly complex marketplace.

“Our rebranding to GPH Group is a testament to our growth and our vision for the future of marketing,” said Mai Anh Le, General Director at GPH Group.“With 'Crafting the Excellence' as our guiding principle, we are doubling down on our attention to details and innovative strategies to provide impactful & long-lasting value to our partners.”

Driven by Purpose and Value

The new GPH Group identity is anchored by a steadfast vision and mission to empower brands through:



Attention to Detail: Ensuring every campaign is executed with meticulous care to achieve superior results.

Innovation: Utilizing cutting-edge tools and creative thinking to stay ahead of industry trends.

Exceptional Efficiency: Optimizing resources and processes to deliver maximum value.

Partnership: Building deep, collaborative relationships with clients to act as a true extension of their teams. Sustainability: Fostering long-term growth and value for both global enterprises and local businesses.



About GPH Group

GPH Group is a leading Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) agency. Formerly known as Global PR Hub, the agency specializes in creating seamless, multi-channel strategies that connect brands with their audiences. Driven by a core set of values and a mission to deliver excellence, GPH Group continues to be a trusted partner for brands seeking to make a lasting impact.

For more information, please visit website or follow on GPH Group LinkedIn

Media Contact:...