CORCEPT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Encourages Corcept Therapeutics Investors To Contact The Firm Regarding Ongoing Investigation

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (“Corcept” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CORT) on behalf of Corcept stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Corcept has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 31, 2025, Corcept issued a press release“announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration... has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism.” The press release stated that“while the FDA acknowledged that Corcept's pivotal GRACE trial met its primary endpoint and that data from the company's GRADIENT trial provided confirmatory evidence, the Agency concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.” Following this news, Corcept's stock price fell $35.40 per share, or 50.42%, to close at $34.80 per share on December 31, 2025.



