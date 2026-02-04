Verity And Bushel Announce Integration To Advance Traceable Agricultural Practices Across The Supply Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and FARGO, N.D., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), and Bushel today announced an integration that will connect Bushel's on-farm data with Verity's sustainability modeling and compliance platform. This integration supports the traceability and documentation of agricultural production practices that can influence carbon intensity outcomes and increase credit value under Section 45Z. It also helps position the agricultural supply chain for evolving carbon programs and market-based opportunities for traceable grain.

The integration will give agribusinesses and producers a clearer path to participate in sustainability programs tied to grain produced using verified agricultural production practices. By linking on-farm practices to carbon intensity scoring, the integration supports traceability and creates access to market-based incentives. Farmers choose if and when to participate in the integrated platform, with data shared securely and only with their permission through Bushel Farm. Once enrolled, relevant records flow through Bushel's systems to Verity to support documentation and carbon scoring.

The first pilot customer is the Gevo North Dakota ethanol facility in Richardton, North Dakota. The pilot reflects shared progress toward the goals outlined in the North Dakota-supported CSEA (Clean Sustainable Energy Authority) grant, where Bushel and Verity committed to enabling commercially viable, transparent carbon solutions in North Dakota.

“Verity's focus is to build confidence in sustainability data across the supply chain,” said Kimberly Bowron, president of Verity.“By connecting with Bushel, we can bring verified carbon intensity (CI) scoring to more stakeholders, starting at the farm. It's a scalable path toward enabling better decisions, incentives, and outcomes.”

The integration is designed to help both farmers and processors respond to increasing demand for transparent grain sourcing while also preparing for potential policy shifts. Even as regulatory details change, the need for documented, traceable grain continues to grow-both to meet program requirements and to unlock access to potential market premiums.

Recent proposed guidance issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit signals the growing role of verifiable carbon intensity data in determining program eligibility and value, even as implementation evolves. Systems like Verity, which securely connect on-farm practices to downstream fuel production, help create the data integrity needed to unlock value as these emerging low-carbon fuel markets take shape.

“Farmers want to participate in these programs, but they need a process that fits within the common systems like Bushel they already use,” said Jake Joraanstad, CEO of Bushel.“This partnership and technology integration helps create more market-based opportunities by connecting data in a secure, permissioned way. It supports what's needed now while helping the industry get ready for what's next. This isn't the next carbon pitch, this is where rubber hits the road.”

Farmers can opt into the integrated platform through their Bushel Farm subscription to share data with participating grain buyers. Facilities like Gevo North Dakota will use Verity's traceability dashboard to manage and view program participation and carbon intensity scoring tied to enrolled acres. Bushel Wallet will support secure digital payments when applicable.

About Verity

Verity Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gevo, Inc., is dedicated to providing full-service carbon project development through its proprietary digital MRV (Measure, Report, Verify) platform, powered by distributed ledger technology. Verity specializes in carbon accounting and services aimed at maximizing the value of environmental benefits throughout the entire business system.

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide S solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also own and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning byproducts into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven“pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market. For more information about Gevo, please visit

About Bushel

Bushel is an independent software company based in Fargo, N.D. that provides an integrated workflow solution for agriculture. Bushel's platform includes customer relationship management, customer and commercial portals, offer and hedge management, and farm management and advisement software. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Bushel Exchange, LLC, Bushel also provides digital payment solutions to its customers. These solutions improve operational efficiency, deliver crucial insights, and increase flexibility, enabling grain buyers, processors, ag retailers, ag lenders and farmers to adapt and expand their operations. Bushel now powers more than 3,500 grain and ag retail facilities, representing more than 50% of U.S. and Canadian grain origination. Over 100,000 farmers use Bushel's technology, making it one of the largest technology networks in U.S. agribusiness. Bushel also meets SOC 2 Type II standards, ensuring robust data security.

