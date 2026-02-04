Research Leader, Defence and Security, RAND Europe

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Paul van Hooft is a research leader at RAND Europe. He previously headed the Strategic Stability, Europe in the Indo-Pacific, and the Future of Transatlantic Relations programs at the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies.

Van Hooft's work focuses on the origins and logic of American grand strategy; European grand strategy and security; nuclear deterrence and strategy; Indo-Pacific security, transatlantic relations; alliances; military innovation, and extended deterrence.

Van Hooft has published in a.o. the Journal of Strategic Studies, Security Studies, International Politics, and War on the Rocks. Paul is an adjunct professor at Leiden University, where he teaches on nuclear weapons and international security.

Van Hooft attained his Ph.D. in political science/international relations from the University of Amsterdam. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Security Studies Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including as a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow, and a Max Weber Fellow at the European University Institute (EUI). Van Hooft received the 2016 prize from the Dutch and Flemish political science associations for his dissertation on the impact of experiences with war on postwar grand strategy.

–present Research Leader, Defence and Security, RAND

Experience