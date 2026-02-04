Authorities Seal Illegal Well, Remove Water Theft In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 4 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Water Authority has sealed an illegal well in the Jafr/Shuhaybah area, reaching a depth of 300 meters, following information received by the Internal Audit Directorate in coordination with relevant authorities. The well was filled in, and confiscated materials were secured, with investigations ongoing before referring the case to judicial authorities.According to a ministry statement, violations were also detected in Naour/Um al-Basateen, where unauthorized tankers were filling from residential water lines. In coordination with Miyahuna Company and security agencies, the violations were removed, and the necessary confiscations were documented.Investigations continue to complete legal procedures and enforce penalties against the offenders.