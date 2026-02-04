LIV Golf Earns OWGR Points, Marking A Pivotal Shift In Global Rankings

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After more than three years of uncertainty, debate and repeated applications, LIV Golf has finally achieved a major milestone: Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points are now being awarded at LIV events.

It is a significant development for both LIV Golf and the global Order of Merit system, a clear signal of recognition and growing acceptance within the established ecosystem of world golf. While the outcome may not be exactly what LIV initially hoped for, it nonetheless marks meaningful progress after a long and complex journey.

LIV Golf has been informed that its 13 individual events will now carry OWGR points. However, the allocation comes with a notable caveat: points will be awarded only to the top 10 finishers and ties in each event. This makes LIV Golf's inclusion unique, as no other tour within the OWGR framework operates under such a restriction.

The decision reflects extensive behind-the-scenes work by the OWGR Board, which has attempted to balance fairness to LIV Golf with consistency and protection of the wider ranking system. In acknowledging LIV's“unique application,” the Board has crafted a compromise rather than a full alignment with existing tours.

Adjustments made by LIV Golf, including a move towards 72-hole events and the introduction of clearer competitive pathways, have helped advance the process. However, aspects such as limited fields and selection criteria still do not fully align with the traditional OWGR model, which continues to influence the final outcome.

In practical terms, the level of points allocated to LIV Golf events currently mirrors those of a PGA Tour opposite-field event and notably exceeds those awarded this week on the DP World Tour in Qatar.

This week's figures illustrate the landscape clearly:

PGA Tour WM Phoenix Open: Total points 344.55, with 59.26 to the winner

LIV Golf Riyadh: Total points 108.29, with 23.03 to the winner

DP World Tour Qatar Masters: Total points 121.74, with 20.93 to the winner

Points are also being distributed across several other tours, including the HotelPlanner Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Asian Tour, PGTI, Challenger PGA Tour, Australasia and the MENA Golf Tour. As always, weekly point totals will fluctuate based on field strength and size.

LIV Golf's limited field of 57 players inevitably impacts point distribution, particularly when compared to traditional 156-player fields elsewhere. Reduced-field events naturally carry fewer ranking opportunities, a reality that has long been central to the OWGR debate.

From this writer's perspective, the announcement should be viewed positively. Expectations of full parity from the outset were likely unrealistic. OWGR allocations have always evolved over time, reflecting changes in the professional golf landscape, and this situation should be no different.

Currently, the highest-ranked LIV Golf players in the OWGR are Tyrrell Hatton at 22nd and Bryson DeChambeau at 33rd. How the new points structure affects player movement, recruitment of younger talent, and long-term competitiveness will be closely watched, particularly given the importance of OWGR rankings for entry into major championships and elite global events.

One thing is clear: this decision represents another step towards reconciling the fractured ecosystem of professional golf. It has taken far longer than many expected, but it is progress nonetheless and progress that must be acknowledged.