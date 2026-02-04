Two Missing 6-Year-Old Girls Reunited With Families, Say Dubai Police

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 11:31 PM



By: Yasmin Hussein



Two missing six-year-old girls were reunited with their families after walking outside their community, Dubai Police said late on Wednesday in a note to reassure the public.

The police force called on the community to seek information only from official sources, stressing that the girls have been found safe.

