Two Missing 6-Year-Old Girls Reunited With Families, Say Dubai Police
- PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 11:31 PM
- By: Yasmin Hussein
- Share:
Two missing six-year-old girls were reunited with their families after walking outside their community, Dubai Police said late on Wednesday in a note to reassure the public.
The police force called on the community to seek information only from official sources, stressing that the girls have been found safe.Recommended For You Philippine Congress suspends vote on Marcos impeachment complaints
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment