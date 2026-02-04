Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama 'Ikka' Announced Amid 'Dhurandhar', 'Border 2' Success

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to reunite after more than two decades for the upcoming legal drama titled Ikka, following their last collaboration in the 1997 film Border.

Netflix had announced the movie, a legal drama, at its India slate event in Mumbai. The film also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles.

The first look showcases Sunny Deol as a lawyer who is set out to defend a murder accused, Akshaye Khanna. He was seen shouting in the courtroom and punching Akshaye during his session with him at the police station.

"A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear," the movie description reads.

Ikka is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in prominent roles.

Netflix India shared the teaser on Instagram.

The movie also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Jyoti Mukerji, among other stars.



