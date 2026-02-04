Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

2026-02-04 02:49:25
QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) main index concluded Wednesday's trading session with a decline of 36 points, or 0.32 percent, to settle at 11,384.88 points.

During the session, 123,396,170 shares were traded with a total value of QR 394,082,717.384, across 25,809 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the share prices of 19 companies rise, while 31 companies declined. Three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the session stood at QR 681,466,301,342.340, compared to QR 683,127,520,254.674 in the preceding session.

The Peninsula

