Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (February 5-7, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As we get closer to the holy month of Ramadan, February brings a diverse calendar of sports festivals, heritage events, art fairs, and cultural weeks. From fitness-focused gatherings to international exhibitions and equestrian showcases, here are some key events taking place across Qatar.

MOVE



Until February 10, 2026

3:30pm- 9:30pm

February 10 from 7am to 1:30pm

Mina Park, Old Doha Port

Old Doha Port turns into a dynamic hub for fitness and active living with MOVE, a first-of-its-kind six-day sports and wellness festival.

The event features seven immersive zones dedicated to sportswear, accessories, bicycles, and marine sports, alongside an extensive programme of activities.

Visitors can join daily fitness sessions covering strength training, running, cycling, Pilates, and mobility work. Children's recreational sports activities are also part of the programme.

The venue hosts 12 healthy food and beverage vendors and 18 sports-focused retail brands, creating a family-friendly wellness destination.

Tickets available online.

Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition



Until February 16, 2026

From 9am to 12pm and then again from 4pm to 9pm

Souq Waqif Eastern Square

A key seasonal event ahead of Ramadan, this exhibition brings together farmers and companies offering a wide variety of dates at competitive prices. Popular types such as Medjool, Khudri, and Halawy are available, making it a preferred stop for families preparing for the Ramadan table.

Art Basel Qatar



Until February 7, 2026

Thursday February 5

Slot 1: 12pm to 3:30pm

Slot 2: 3:30pm to 7pm

Friday February 6

Slot 1: 12:30pm to 4:30pm

Slot 2: 4:30pm to 8:30pm

Saturday February 7

Slot 1: 12pm to 3:30pm

Slot 2: 3:30pm to 7pm

Msheireb Downtown Doha, Abdulla Bin Thani St, Doha, Qatar

Art Basel's first edition in Qatar introduces a new fair format that moves beyond traditional booths to focus on artistic vision and engagement. Under the theme“Becoming,” the exhibition reflects on human transformation and evolving cultural systems.

The curatorial direction is led by Wael Shawky with Vincenzo de Bellis, presenting a concise showcase that highlights Qatar's cultural landscape and the wider MENA art ecosystem.

Tickets:

Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2026



Until February 12, 2026

3pm-10pm

Katara

One of Qatar's most prominent heritage events, the festival celebrates the Arabian horse as a symbol of Arab culture and identity. This year features 545 horses competing in the Arabian Horse Tour and Arabian Peninsula Championships.

The programme also includes visitor engagement activities and cultural showcases.

More details:

Kazakhstani Week



Photo from Kazakhstan Embassy in Qatar

Until February 7, 2026

03:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal

Step into the culture of Kazakhstan without leaving Doha. The programme includes traditional fashion shows, music performances, handicrafts, carpets, visual arts, and live culinary experiences.

The event promotes cross-cultural dialogue and offers visitors a close look at Kazakhstan's heritage and social traditions in an interactive setting.

Torba Market



Until February 28, 2026

Education City

The Torba Market at Education City continues to attract visitors as one of Doha's favourite weekend destinations, especially during the early morning hours. Known for its relaxed atmosphere, the market features a variety of fresh produce and handmade goods, including fresh bread, jams, and locally produced items. With its strong focus on quality, sustainability, and community, Torba Market offers a pleasant outdoor experience throughout the winter season. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the cooler weather and explore the market before it closes at the end of February 2026.

Lantern Festival



Until March 28, 2026

3pm – 12am

Al Bidda Park

For the first time in Qatar, the Lantern Festival is transforming Al Bidda Park into a vibrant world of light, colour, and cultural storytelling. Running from November 27, 2025, to March 28, 2026, the festival offers visitors an immersive visual experience featuring large-scale illuminated installations. Developed in collaboration with Haitian Culture, a globally renowned creator of traditional lantern art, the festival brings decades of expertise seen in major exhibitions across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The displays blend heritage-inspired designs with modern creativity, offering a unique experience for families and visitors of all ages.

Tickets are available online and at the gate.