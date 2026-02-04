Swiss Bank UBS Posts Bumper 2025 Profits

Full year profits rose 53% from 2024, while Q4 profits gained 56% year-on-year. Analysts had expected an average of $970 million for the last three months of 2025.

UBS announced its financial results on Wednesday with the bank still working on the integration of rival Credit Suisse, which it agreed to buy in 2023.

Adjusted for these integration costs, pre-tax Q4 profit amounted to $2.87 billion, UBS reported.

Shareholders are to receive a dividend of $1.10 per share for the financial year, compared with $0.90 in 2024.

In addition, the bank is initially planning share buybacks worth $3 billion in 2026 – with the intention of further buybacks. The amount will depend on the final form of the new regulation in Switzerland and the achievement of financial targets.

Clients deposited an extra $101 billion in net new assets during the year. Total UBS assets under management have risen above the $7 trillion mark.

“We made great progress in one of the most complex integrations in banking history, while regulatory uncertainty continues in Switzerland,” said CEO Sergio Ermotti.

At the beginning of the first quarter of 2026, the macroeconomic environment continues to be characterised by steady global growth and declining inflation, according to the bank's outlook.

Market conditions remain constructive overall, with broader diversification in the equity market and sectoral rotation supporting client activity as well as a healthy transaction and capital markets business and pipeline.

