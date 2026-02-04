Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Costa Rica

2026-02-04 02:04:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Laura Fernandez Delgado, on her election as President of the Republic of Costa Rica.

HH the Amir wished HE Laura Fernandez Delgado success in her duties and expressed hope for progressing bilateral relations and prosperity.

The Peninsula

