First-Of-Its-Kind Women-Led Industrial Park Inaugurated In Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) A first-of-its-kind women-led industrial Park initiative was inaugurated at Gowribidanur in Karnataka on Wednesday.

FICCI FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) Bangalore, the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), formally inaugurated the FLO Bangalore Industrial Park.

The inauguration was held in the presence of senior leaders from FLO, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and Karnataka Udyog Mitra (KUM).

Planned as a 50-acre industrial park exclusively for FLO Bengaluru members, the initiative aims to lower long-standing entry barriers that have historically kept women, especially first-generation entrepreneurs, out of manufacturing and large-scale enterprise.

Speaking at the inauguration, Revathi Raju, Head, Industrial Park and Past Chairperson, FLO Bangalore, said that "Industrial Park represents a shift not just in infrastructure but in mindset. For many women, owning an industry once felt like an impossible dream. What this park does is change that inner conversation. It tells women homemakers, professionals, and first-time entrepreneurs that this space is meant for them, too. We are already seeing women step forward who would never have imagined themselves here otherwise, and that is the most optimistic outcome of this journey".

Gowribidanur was deliberately chosen for its balance of connectivity with available infrastructure and long-term potential growth, while avoiding the overcrowding and restraints of Bengaluru's saturated industrial zones, she stated.

She further stated that by engaging a women-led industrial hub in an emerging region, the initiative also consciously shifts the focus of industrial growth beyond metropolitan centres by creating local employment, strengthening regional ecosystems, and proving that impactful industrial development does not have to be in the city.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, highlighted the broader significance of the project.

"The FLO Bangalore Industrial Park reflects a progressive way of thinking about industrial growth, one that is inclusive, decentralised and future-focused. KIADB and KUM have worked closely on this allocation, keeping long-term planning in mind, and it is encouraging to see women being trusted as key drivers of industrial development. This is the kind of model that deserves to be replicated across Karnataka and beyond,” she said.

The Industrial Park has been designed not merely as a land allocation but as a full ecosystem for women entrepreneurs. FLO Bangalore, with the support of KIADB and KUM, has put in place enabling backgrounds that include single window access for approvals with handholding through consultants, access to financial institutions and guidance on business planning along with compliance and project execution. The goal is to simplify a system that has long been scary for first-generation entrepreneurs, she added.

Once operational, the park also plans to introduce shared facilities such as skill development and capacity building centres, creche facilities and R&D support and other infrastructure that recognises the real lived needs of women building businesses alongside family responsibilities, she stated.

Dodda Basavaraju, Managing Director, Karnataka Udyog Mitra, said the project signals a meaningful shift in approach.“This initiative shows what is possible when government and industry bodies work with trust and intent. By backing a women-led industrial park, we are not only supporting entrepreneurship but also creating livelihoods and sustainable economic activity in emerging regions through employment generation. It is a strong example of how public and private partnerships can translate vision into reality.”

Former MLA Sowmya Reddy and M.V. Rajeev Gowda, social Worker and former Member of Rajya Sabha, were present.