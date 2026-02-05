403
Erdogan Presents Turkish-Made Electric Vehicle to Sisi
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a Togg, Türkiye’s domestically produced electric automobile, as a diplomatic gift.
The presentation took place after a formal signing event and a joint media briefing held during Erdogan’s official trip to Cairo, Egypt’s capital. The vehicle was showcased in the “Anatolia” color scheme, highlighting one of the signature designs of the Turkish-made car.
Both heads of state, joined by Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, gathered inside the vehicle for photographs within the gardens of Cairo’s Al-Ittihadiya Palace, marking the moment symbolically.
Subsequently, Erdogan traveled to his hotel in the same Togg, with Sisi behind the wheel, to preside over the final session of the Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum, bringing the visit’s economic agenda to a close.
