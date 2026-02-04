America's Warrior Partnership Announces 2026 National Award Recipients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring Leadership, Advocacy, and Service to Veterans Nationwide

Augusta, GA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) today announced the recipients of its 2026 national awards, recognizing outstanding leadership and advocacy that improve the lives of veterans and their families across the United States. The honorees will be recognized at the AWP Awards Ceremony on February 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The 2026 awards include the Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award, the President's Award, and the newly established Hubcap Award, each honoring individuals whose service reflects AWP's mission of Empowering Veterans. Empowering Communities. Improving & Saving Lives.

Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award

The Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award is named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient and AWP founding board member, the late Col. Leo K. Thorsness. It recognizes individuals who exemplify exceptional national leadership in support of veteran communities.

The 2026 recipient is David J. McIntyre, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of TriWest Healthcare Alliance. Mr. McIntyre co-founded TriWest in 1996 and has led the organization in its mission to support the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs in delivering high-quality health care to service members, veterans, and their families. Today, TriWest serves the 26-state TRICARE West Region for the Department of Defense and a 14-state overlapping region for the Department of Veterans Affairs through a consortium of nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and university hospital systems. Mr. McIntyre's decades-long dedication to serving the military community exemplifies the leadership qualities represented by the Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award.

President's Award

Hand-selected by AWP President and CEO Jim Lorraine, the President's Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing veteran support through leadership, advocacy, and innovation.

The 2026 recipient is Marcia Osborne, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Lending at Wells Fargo. Osborne is recognized for providing marketing leadership and expertise that strengthened AWP's outreach efforts and advanced key veteran‐focused initiatives. Her strategic guidance has supported AWP's mission and demonstrated the meaningful role business leaders can play in empowering those who served.

Hubcap Award

Introduced in 2026, the Hubcap Award honors a selfless leader who works tirelessly to improve quality of life for veterans, families, and caregivers, while advancing efforts to prevent veteran suicide. The award draws its name from a personal tradition of Col. Leo K. Thorsness, who, after six years as a prisoner of war in the Hanoi Hilton, found joy in collecting hubcaps along the roadside, a reminder that hope and purpose can be found even after hardship.

The 2026 Hubcap Award recipient is Anthony Krepps, U.S. Army veteran and Executive Officer at Principle Choice Solutions, LLC. Krepps brings disciplined leadership and strategic insight to his professional work while dedicating himself to veteran advocacy through volunteer service. He serves on AWP's National Advisory Council, where he helps advance initiatives that strengthen communities and expand access to critical resources for veterans and their families.

“Each of these honorees exemplifies what it means to serve those who have served our nation,” said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of AWP.“David McIntyre's leadership has helped ensure millions of veterans receive the care they deserve. Marcia Osborne has transformed how corporate America supports veterans and their families, with an impact that continues to grow through AWP's mission. And Anthony Krepps reminds us that true service doesn't end when the uniform comes off.”

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering veterans and the communities that support them. Guided by its mission- Empowering Veterans. Empowering Communities. Improving & Saving Lives.- AWP works to ensure every one of the nation's 18 million veterans is known, connected, and supported where they live through a community, peer-to-peer approach that builds trust and lasting relationships. Learn more at

