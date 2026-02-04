M2i Global, Along With Volato Group, Initiate First Shipment Of Titanium Ore From Western Australia To U.S. From Titanium X

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, along with Volato Group, Inc. (“Volato”) (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven company, is pleased to announce that Titanium X has initiated its first shipment of titanium ore from Western Australia to the U.S. under its collaboration agreement.

This initial shipment from Titanium X is comprised of titanium ore samples from minerals sands and hard rock sources. The titanium will be distributed to selected academic institutions and a defense industrial base company to allow them to analyze the material to determine the refining processes required to produce the desired product for their needs.

M2i Global and Titanium X are collaborating on the financing, development, and commercialization of Titanium X's critical mineral assets, leveraging M2i's global expertise in mineral project execution.

Titanium is officially classified as a critical mineral by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and other international bodies, designated as vital for national security, advanced technologies, and economic development due to its indispensable role in aerospace, defense, and green energy, despite its widespread availability, its processing into high-grade metal faces supply chain risks concentrated in a few nations like China and Russia.



Why Titanium is Critical:



Aerospace & Defense: High strength-to-weight ratio makes it crucial for jet engines, airframes, spacecraft, and military armor.

Medical: Biocompatibility makes it essential for surgical tools and implants.

Energy Transition: Used in wind turbines, solar panels, and advanced energy storage. Few Substitutes: In its most critical applications, titanium has few viable alternatives, increasing reliance on stable supply.



This initial shipment underscores M2i Global's long-term strategy to secure reliable and transparent supplies of critical minerals through the development of a trusted, international supply network. By combining physical material access from allied sources, like Titanium X, with digital traceability infrastructure, M2i is establishing a differentiated supply chain platform designed to support domestic manufacturing, align with federal policy initiatives, and strengthen long-term supply security as global demand for reliable and secure sources accelerates.

M2i & Volato Merger

In the second quarter of 2025, M2i Global and Volato announced a proposed merger designed to create a scalable platform positioned for long-term growth in critical infrastructure markets. M2i Global brings a platform focused on critical minerals and national supply chain resilience, while Volato contributes proven aviation technology, software capability, and an established track record of operational execution in complex regulated environments. Together, the combined company is positioned to participate in the U.S. critical minerals market -an opportunity estimated to exceed $320 billion annually-as domestic sourcing, logistics, and execution capabilities become increasingly strategic priorities.

About Titanium X: Titanium X aims to become a leading provider of high-performance titanium alloys and critical materials, leveraging patented metallurgical technologies to produce titanium from minerals or scrap at significantly lower energy consumption, cost, and carbon emissions. The company offers investors a compelling opportunity through its innovative, proven cost-advantaged processing capabilities combined with strategically positioned mineral projects in Australia and the USA, delivering a sustainable solution to global critical metal supply vulnerabilities while unlocking substantial growth potential. Through joint venture partnerships or licensing arrangements, Titanium X is well positioned to capitalize on its dual business divisions in advanced metal production and resource development.

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company's Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector-leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit:

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Reserve, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a potential transaction (the“Transaction”) involving M2i Global and Volato. Volato filed an update to its Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which will include a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and updated Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the execution of the definitive agreement, on December 15, 2025. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus or any other document that Volato or M2i Global has filed or will file with the SEC or send to its shareholders or investors in connection with the potential Transaction. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the potential Transaction and other matters and is not intended to form the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, VOLATO'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY VOLATO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION.

After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders of Volato as of a record date to be established for voting on the potential Transaction. Additionally, Volato will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the potential Transaction. Copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus and all other relevant materials for the potential Transaction filed or that will be filed with the SEC may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website at . Volato's shareholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, without charge, by directing a request to Volato at 1954 Airport Road, Suite 124, Chamblee, GA 30341, or by telephone at (844) 399-8998.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies

Volato and M2i Global and certain of their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Volato's shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Volato's shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed Transaction of Volato's directors and officers in Volato's filings with the SEC, including Volato's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Volato's shareholders in connection with the Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Transaction when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the potential Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The potential Transaction is expected to be implemented solely pursuant to the legally binding definitive agreement which will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K by Volato, and which contains the material terms and conditions of the potential Transaction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Volato and M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about Volato and M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Volato and M2i Global undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende – ...al

Investor Contacts:

...

...