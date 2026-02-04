Dermatomyositis Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 10+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Dermatomyositis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Dermatomyositis pipeline landscape. It covers the Dermatomyositis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Dermatomyositis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On February 02, 2026- Restem LLC announced a clinical trial is to learn about how an umbilical cord lining-derived stem cell (ULSC) product performs when treating Dermatomyositis/Polymyositis (DM/PM), also known as idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM) in adults. It will assess safety and efficacy in relieving symptoms of DM/PM with ULSC administered in three intravenous (IV) doses of 150 million cells per dose.

On January 27, 2026- AstraZeneca initiated a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous anifrolumab compared with placebo on the overall disease activity in participants with moderate to severe Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (IIM) [polymyositis (PM) or dermatomyositis (DM)] while receiving standard of care (SoC) treatment.

On January 22, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a phase 2, Randomized, Open-label, Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Rapcabtagene Autoleucel Versus Comparator in Participants With Severe Refractory Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (IIM).

DelveInsight's Dermatomyositis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Dermatomyositis treatment.

The leading Dermatomyositis Companies such as Kezar Life Sciences, Argenx, Pfizer, CSL Behring, Viela Bio, PAEAN Biotechnology, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Dermatomyositis Therapies such as Brepocitinib, Lenabasum 20 mg, GLPG3667, Octagam 10%, Tocilizumab, PN-101, KZR-616 and others.

The Dermatomyositis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Dermatomyositis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Dermatomyositis.

Dermatomyositis Overview

Dermatomyositis (DM) is a rare, chronic inflammatory disease characterized by muscle weakness and distinctive skin manifestations. This idiopathic inflammatory myopathy primarily affects the proximal muscles, including the hips, thighs, shoulders, and neck, leading to progressive and symmetrical weakness that can significantly impair daily activities. Skin symptoms include Gottron's papules, which are raised, scaly bumps on the knuckles, elbows, and knees, and a heliotrope rash, characterized by a purplish discoloration and swelling around the eyes. Other notable rashes include the V-sign and shawl sign, which appear over the chest and shoulders respectively, as well as mechanic's hands, which feature rough, cracked skin on the sides of the fingers.

Dermatomyositis Emerging Drugs Profile

EFG PH20: argenx

Efgartigimod is designed as a first-in-class investigational antibody fragment to target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Efgartigimod is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with severe autoimmune diseases with confirmed presence of pathogenic immunoglobulin G, IgG autoantibodies, where a severe unmet medical need exists. A Phase II/III study (NCT05523167) is evaluating the efficacy and safety of efgartigimod PH20 SC compared to placebo in adults with active IIMs, including DM, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM), polymyositis (PM), and antisynthetase syndrome. The primary endpoint is treatment response measured by Total Improvement Score (TIS). Another study (NCT05979441) is assessing the long-term safety and efficacy of subcutaneous efgartigimod in adults with IIMs. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of development to treat Dermatomyositis.

KZR-616: Kezar Life Sciences

KZR-616 offers a novel approach to harmonizing the immune system via selective immunoproteasome inhibition. Playing a critical role in the body's immune system, the immunoproteasome is abundantly expressed in immune cells and acts as a master regulator of multiple cellular functions. By selectively inhibiting the immunoproteasome, KZR-616 has the potential to affect multiple drivers of immune-mediated diseases.

Dermatomyositis Companies

Dermatomyositis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Dermatomyositis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Dermatomyositis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Dermatomyositis Companies- Kezar Life Sciences, Argenx, Pfizer, CSL Behring, Viela Bio, PAEAN Biotechnology, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and others.

Dermatomyositis Therapies- Brepocitinib, Lenabasum 20 mg, GLPG3667, Octagam 10%, Tocilizumab, PN-101, KZR-616 and others.

Dermatomyositis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Dermatomyositis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDermatomyositis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDermatomyositis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)EFG PH20: argenxDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)KZR-616: Kezar Life SciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)Product Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDermatomyositis Key CompaniesDermatomyositis Key ProductsDermatomyositis- Unmet NeedsDermatomyositis- Market Drivers and BarriersDermatomyositis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDermatomyositis Analyst ViewsDermatomyositis Key CompaniesAppendix

