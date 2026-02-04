Imprivata Enterprise Access Management Wins 2026 Best In KLAS Award For Access Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today announced that Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) s been named 2026 Best in KLAS for Access Management. This is the second consecutive year Imprivata EAM has achieved Best in KLAS, which recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care based on direct input from healthcare provider organizations in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report.

“Imprivata is honored to once again be the top-ranked Access Management solution in the Best in KLAS Awards. This is a testament to the partnerships we continue to cultivate with our customers, as Best in KLAS is determined exclusively based on feedback from organizations using our products and services,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata.“We thank KLAS and our customers for this prestigious recognition, and remain committed to driving long-term success for our customers with innovative solutions that simplify access, strengthen security, and reduce costs.”

Imprivata EAM is healthcare's most trusted access management platform, delivering fast, secure No Click AccessTM and passwordless authentication for every user across every application, device, and workflow. It offers single sign-on, multifactor authentication (including for EPCS), and AI-powered analytics to improve clinical workflow efficiency while meeting security, compliance, and operational requirements.

The Imprivata EAM product roadmap also includes planned innovations such as support for additional passwordless workflows, identity verification for self-service account recovery and password reset, and the integration of adaptive and risk-based access for enhanced security via the recent acquisition of Verosint.

As the 2026 Best in KLAS winner, Imprivata EAM received the highest score for overall performance in the Access Management category, including receiving the highest grade across the KLAS Customer Experience Pillars, including Product, Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Relationship, and Value.

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape,” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.“This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.”

Customer Commentary

The KLAS website features comments from many Imprivata customers sharing their perspective and experience using Imprivata EAM:

“Imprivata Enterprise Access Management is an effective product. It works. It is consistent. It has been implemented here for so long that I don't think people would even know what it would be like to not have it. And I can't think of anything else I need with Imprivata Enterprise Access Management.” – CIO, February 2025, collected by KLAS Research.

“Our physicians and clinicians love the one-tap login where they use their name badge and log in. That is for the single sign-on side. For the EPCS side, Imprivata Enterprise Access Management is just a robust product, where clinicians use their phones as a second factor in ordering controlled substances. It works well.” – CIO, February 2025, collected by KLAS Research.

“We have been using Imprivata's system for a very long time. It is still easy to configure it. We can also easily learn new products and bring them into the single sign-on system. Imprivata has already implemented most of my wants and wishes for the system.” – Manager, October 2025, collected by KLAS Research.

“We work with multiple levels of people from Imprivata, and I am happy with all of them. We have a customer success manager, a technical support person, and another person for account management and helping with invoices. I have confidence in the path forward with Imprivata.” – Manager, September 2025, collected by KLAS Research.

About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata's platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enable organizations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit .

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.

Media Contact

