Severe Snowstorm in Northern Japan Kills Dozens, Injures Hundreds
(MENAFN) Severe winter weather in northern Japan has claimed at least 35 lives and left more than 350 people injured, as stated by reports on Wednesday.
The country’s disaster management authorities confirmed that the death toll has steadily risen since the onset of heavy snow on Jan. 20, according to local reports.
Niigata Prefecture reported the highest number of fatalities with 12 deaths, followed by Akita with seven and Yamagata with five. Hokkaido and Aomori each recorded four deaths, while Iwate also confirmed four. Nagano and Shimane reported one death each.
Officials noted that the majority of fatalities resulted from landslides and accidents linked to the snow. Nationwide, a total of 358 people sustained injuries, ranging from minor to severe.
Meteorological authorities warned that heavy snowfall is expected to persist through the weekend, maintaining hazardous conditions.
Japan’s top government spokesperson cautioned that warmer temperatures could accelerate snowmelt, heightening the risk of landslides and creating slippery road conditions that may endanger residents further.
