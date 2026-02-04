403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Zoo Celebrates First Asian Elephant Birth in over Two Decades
(MENAFN) The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., has welcomed its first Asian elephant calf in nearly a quarter-century, with the birth of a 308-pound (140-kilogram) female calf, according to reports.
The newborn arrived at 1:15 a.m. local time on Monday, born to 12-year-old mother Nhi Linh and 44-year-old father Spike.
“After waiting nearly 25 years for an Asian elephant calf, this birth fills us with profound joy,” said Brandie Smith, director of the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Officials highlighted the significance of the birth for conservation efforts, noting that both Nhi Linh and Spike carry rare genetic lineages that could help strengthen the genetic diversity of Asian elephants in captivity.
Nhi Linh’s pregnancy lasted 21 months, which falls within the species’ typical 18–22 month gestation period. While Spike has fathered three calves previously, this is Nhi Linh’s first offspring and the first of Spike’s to survive.
The calf will remain behind the scenes for approximately a month to bond with her mother before being introduced to visitors.
To celebrate the birth, the zoo is allowing the public to vote for the calf’s name by donating $5 per vote. The name receiving the most donations will be selected. The options—Linh Mai, Thao Nhi, Tu Anh, and Tuyet—are all of Vietnamese origin, honoring Nhi Linh’s heritage.
The newborn arrived at 1:15 a.m. local time on Monday, born to 12-year-old mother Nhi Linh and 44-year-old father Spike.
“After waiting nearly 25 years for an Asian elephant calf, this birth fills us with profound joy,” said Brandie Smith, director of the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Officials highlighted the significance of the birth for conservation efforts, noting that both Nhi Linh and Spike carry rare genetic lineages that could help strengthen the genetic diversity of Asian elephants in captivity.
Nhi Linh’s pregnancy lasted 21 months, which falls within the species’ typical 18–22 month gestation period. While Spike has fathered three calves previously, this is Nhi Linh’s first offspring and the first of Spike’s to survive.
The calf will remain behind the scenes for approximately a month to bond with her mother before being introduced to visitors.
To celebrate the birth, the zoo is allowing the public to vote for the calf’s name by donating $5 per vote. The name receiving the most donations will be selected. The options—Linh Mai, Thao Nhi, Tu Anh, and Tuyet—are all of Vietnamese origin, honoring Nhi Linh’s heritage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment