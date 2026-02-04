NHRC Seeks Reports From States, Centre Over Alleged Exploitation Racket Operating Under Guise Of Gyms

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs (union territories), the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) over allegations that gyms and fitness centres are being misused to exploit young women, including for forced religious conversion.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that an organised racket was operating in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur under the cover of a gym and fitness centre, targeting young women for exploitation and forced conversion.

According to the complaint, media reports suggested that more than 50 women were allegedly targeted and that a police personnel was directly involved in the racket. The alleged involvement of a police official, the complainant stated, raises serious concerns about abuse of authority, failure of law enforcement, erosion of public trust, and grave violations of human rights, women's safety, and religious freedom.

The complainant further alleged that the incident suggested the existence of an organised criminal network operating under the guise of fitness establishments.

Seeking intervention from the NHRC, the complainant requested an independent and impartial investigation, protection and rehabilitation of the victims, strict action against the police personnel involved, and the formulation of nationwide regulatory guidelines for gyms and fitness centres to prevent such exploitation.

Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate violations of the human rights of the victims, the apex human rights body took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC has directed all Chief Secretaries of states and UTs to submit reports detailing existing guidelines, policies, registration norms, and standards governing the establishment and functioning of gyms and fitness centres in their respective jurisdictions.

Notices have also been issued to the Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, seeking details of any existing national policies or regulatory norms for gyms and fitness centres, and to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India to furnish information on specifications, licensing requirements, and guidelines for opening such facilities.

Separately, the NHRC has directed the Mirzapur District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to inquire into the allegations made in the complaint. All concerned authorities have been asked to submit their responses within two weeks for the NHRC's perusal.