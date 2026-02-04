403
Israel Calls on US to Strike Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has been pressing the United States to carry out military action against Iran, though President Donald Trump remains cautious about authorizing further strikes, according to reports.
In recent weeks, several Israeli officials, including Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director David Barnea, visited Washington as the US continues to increase its military presence in the region.
Trump warned Monday that "probably bad things will happen" to Iran if nuclear negotiations with Tehran fail, referencing the deployment of what he called the "biggest and the best" US Navy warships to the area.
Zamir briefed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine on Israel’s operational plans over the weekend, according to reports.
"It's safe to say that nothing came out of that meeting to change his or the president's mind on attacking Iran," an anonymous US official said, referring to Caine and Trump. "It's really the Israelis who want a strike. The president is just not there."
Another senior US official added that the president "really does not want to do it."
In June 2025, Israel, with US backing, carried out a 12-day offensive against Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites as well as civilian infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of senior commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and intelligence facilities, prompting a US response that struck Iranian nuclear sites and abruptly ended ongoing negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.
The report comes ahead of renewed US-Iran talks scheduled for this week.
