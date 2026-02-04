ONDS Stock Rises Premarket: What Is Driving The Stock Up?



Ondas announced the selection for the Drone Dominance Program through its subsidiary American Robotics' partnership with W S Darley & Co.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of War announced that it has invited 25 vendors to compete in Phase I of the Drone Dominance Program. Ondas' American Robotics is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Wasp drone platform.

Ondas Holdings stock rose nearly 1% in Wednesday's premarket trading and is poised for a third straight session of gains after the company said that its Wasp drone was invited to compete in Phase I of the Drone Dominance Program.

“We are happy to see our Wasp Invited to Compete in Phase I of the Drone Dominance Program via @AmericanRobotic's partnership with WS Darley & Co. On to the Gauntlet!” Ondas said in a post on X.

Ondas' Wasp is a combat-ready, NDAA-compliant, attritable drone system designed to meet the growing demand from the U.S. Department of War for "mass affordable" strike and perimeter defense platforms.

Drone Dominance Program

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of War announced that it has invited 25 vendors to compete in Phase I of the Drone Dominance Program, an acquisition reform effort designed to rapidly field low-cost, unmanned one-way attack drones at scale.

The department said that the Phase I evaluation, known as the Gauntlet, will begin on Feb. 18 at Fort Benning, where military operators will fly and evaluate vendor systems.“The Gauntlet will conclude in early March, when approximately $150 million in prototype delivery orders will be placed, with deliveries beginning shortly thereafter and continuing over the following five months,” the department added.

The government expects to field hundreds of thousands of weaponized, one-way attack drones ready for combat by 2027. The department named W S Darley & Co. as a vendor. Ondas Wasp will be used through WS Darley's partnership with its subsidiary American Robotics.

Ondas' American Robotics is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Wasp drone platform, which meets urgent requirements of the U.S. Department of War for mass-affordable, attritable systems.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Ondas was in the 'neutral' territory compared to 'bullish' a week ago, with message volumes at a 'normal' level, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last seven days, retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock jumped nearly 31%, and the ticker saw a 449% spike in followers.

Shares of Ondas soared nearly 600% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.