Search Continues as West Java Landslide Claims Dozens of Lives
(MENAFN) The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia’s West Java province has risen to 85 as search and rescue teams enter their 12th day of operations, according to reports.
Authorities recovered additional bodies at the disaster site, bringing the confirmed number of fatalities to 85.
Officials have not released further details, and efforts continue to locate those still missing. On Saturday, an official from the Bandung Search and Rescue Agency reported that 10 people remained unaccounted for when the death toll was at 70.
The landslide struck a village in West Bandung Regency on January 24, burying dozens of homes under mud and debris.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the affected area, which is characterized by challenging terrain.
