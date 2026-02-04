Web Summit Qatar 2026 Attracts World-Class Innovators, Bolsters Tech Ecosystem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Web Summit Qatar 2026 marks a defining moment for Qatar as it continues to position the country as a global leader in innovation, digital transformation, and the AI economy.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the summit Rania El Khoury, Global Adoption Practice Lead and Qatar Country Manager, TeKnowledge said, by hosting the region's largest technology gathering, Qatar demonstrates its commitment to attracting world class innovators, strengthening its technology ecosystem, and accelerating progress toward a diversified, knowledge based future.

The participation of TeKnowledge this year reflects deep strategic partnerships with the government of Qatar and Microsoft.“Through these partnerships we have driven Copilot adoption at a national level, empowering thousands of government employees to embed AI into their daily work and enhancing productivity at scale; established national academies in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, preparing Qatar's workforce for next generation technologies.

“We have delivered real-world, enterprise-grade agentic AI deployments that streamline public services and improve decision-making across ministries and showcased Qatar's digital transformation success on the global stage through practical demonstrations of applied AI at scale,” El Khoury said.

Qatar continues to advance rapidly toward its National Vision 2030 and Digital Agenda 2030 by embracing a holistic, forward looking approach to AI adoption.

The country has established a coordinated national framework that aligns ministries and institutions around a shared AI agenda, ensuring responsible and secure deployment across the public sector.

The key public-sector functions including recruitment, procurement, legislative drafting, education, and healthcare are now supported by AI systems that improve efficiency, enhance service quality, and enable data driven decision-making. High-performance computing, cloud capabilities, data platforms, and cybersecurity investments are supplying the foundation needed to accelerate AI adoption across all sectors.

Qatar's enterprises are integrating generative AI at one of the fastest rates globally, reflecting a national culture that embraces innovation, competitiveness, and workforce transformation.

These collective efforts position Qatar as a nation not only ready for the future - but actively building it, she pointed out.

El Khoury further said,“We play a core role in operationalising Qatar's AI ambitions by enabling safe, scalable, and outcome-driven AI solutions across public and private sectors. We help organisations deploy intelligent agents capable of executing multi-step workflows, autonomously or semi-autonomously, with governance and human oversight built in.

Commenting about the impact of TeKnowledge in Qatar, El Khoury noted that TeKnowledge's national impact is measurable, scalable, and already transforming how government entities operate as more than 15,000 public sector employees were trained and are actively using Copilot tools as part of daily workflows.

Over 1.7 million Copilot powered actions executed, demonstrating deep integration of AI in government workstreams. Productivity gains equivalent to more than 240,000 work hours saved across government functions.

The HR support time reduced by 84%, accelerating service delivery; financial reporting accelerated by 66% enabling faster decision-making; and infrastructure monitoring time was reduced by 87%, increasing operational efficiency at scale, she added.