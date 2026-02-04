403
French FM Backs Diplomatic Efforts for Upcoming US-Iran Negotiations
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday expressed support for ongoing mediation efforts aimed at facilitating potential US-Iran talks, which are reportedly expected to take place in Istanbul, according to reports.
"I understand that they will take place in Istanbul. We are in close contact with the countries mediating between the United States and Iran, and we support them in this effort," Barrot told a news agency.
He added that "that is a good thing" if the Iranian leadership decides to accept the US proposal for negotiations.
Barrot stressed the importance of addressing humanitarian and human rights concerns first.
"The first decision to be made is, of course, to put an end to this bloody repression, to release prisoners, to restore communications, and to give the Iranian people back their freedom. Then, indeed, to address the nuclear issue, missile issues, and the issue of support for terrorist organizations in the region, which raise major security concerns not only for the region but also for Europe," he said.
When asked whether US President Donald Trump could play a positive role in influencing negotiations on internal Iranian matters, Barrot responded that he "sincerely" hoped so.
Reports indicate that senior officials from Washington and Tehran are preparing for rare in-person talks, potentially on Friday in Istanbul. The planned meeting is said to involve the US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Türkiye hosting and representatives from Qatar, Egypt, and other regional countries expected to attend.
Although the venue has not been officially confirmed, the discussions are expected to cover multiple issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, missile capabilities, and broader regional security concerns, despite significant differences between the two sides.
