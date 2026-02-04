Bitwise Lists Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP On Deutsche Börse Xetra

Bitwise Lists Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP On Deutsche Börse Xetra
|ETP Name
|Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP
|Primary Ticker
|BTCG
|ISIN
|DE000A4AKW34
|Listings
|Xetra, Euronext PR & AMS, NASDAQ Stockholm
|TER
|1.49% p.a.
|Domicile
|Germany
|Underlying
|Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index
|Replication method
|Physical (full replication)
More information about the product is provided on the respective product page .
Investors should be aware that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including but not limited to:
- Volatility Risk: The price of crypto assets can fluctuate significantly. Liquidity Risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary, affecting execution. Custody Risk: Despite institutional-grade custody, digital assets may be vulnerable to cyber threats. Regulatory Risk: Crypto assets and their treatment are subject to evolving regulatory frameworks. Market Risk: Broader market movements can impact the value of the ETP.
Investing in crypto-linked products is high risk and you could lose some or all of your investment. Crypto markets are highly volatile and prices can move sharply and unpredictably. Liquidity may be limited, which can affect your ability to buy or sell at the price you expect. There are additional risks relating to the product structure (including issuer/credit risk), custody and operational risks, and evolving regulation. A Key Information Document (KID) is available and should be read before making any investment decision. The prospectus, KID and final terms are available at #Documents and contain further information on risks and product features.
You are at risk of losing part of or your entire capital invested. For complete information please visit
About Diaman Partners
Diaman Partners is an asset management company specializing in UCITS and alternative funds. The company leverages advanced algorithms and human expertise to manage all investment processes effectively. With over 20 years of experience, Diaman Partners began its journey in Northern Italy, where its quantitative models and rigorous processes have consistently delivered tangible results, demonstrating know-how, expertise and professionalism. In July 2022, global asset and wealth manager Azimut, which is listed on the Milan stock exchange, acquired a stake in Diaman Partners to act as Azimut's digital assets arm of the business.
About Bitwise
Bitwise is a crypto specialist asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has been managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.
Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that can be integrated into traditional stock portfolios, subject to platform eligibility, aiming to provide comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. This suite of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin, and from time to time under a base prospectus approved by the UK FCA. Bitwise exclusively partners with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.
ETPs can typically be bought and sold through third-party brokers where available. Any redemption mechanism operates within the product structure and may not be available to all investors. For more information, visit />
