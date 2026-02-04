403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Urges Action Against Iran as Trump Holds Back
(MENAFN) Israel is urging the United States to take military action against Iran, even as President Donald Trump remains hesitant about authorizing additional strikes on Tehran, according to a report released Tuesday that cited a US official.
Several high-ranking Israeli figures — among them Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director David Barnea — have traveled to Washington over the past few weeks. Their visits come as the United States increases its military presence across the region.
On Monday, Trump cautioned that “probably bad things will happen” to Iran if negotiations over its nuclear program collapse. He hinted at potential consequences by referencing what he described as the “biggest and the best” US Navy warships moving toward the area.
According to multiple accounts, Zamir met with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine over the weekend, during which he outlined Israel’s wartime strategies.
“It’s safe to say that nothing came out of that meeting to change his or the president’s mind on attacking Iran,” an unnamed US official told a media outlet, referring to both Caine and Trump. “It’s really the Israelis who want a strike. The president is just not there.”
A separate senior US official echoed that sentiment in comments to the media outlet, saying the US president “really does not want to do it.”
In June 2025, Israel — with backing from Washington — carried out a 12-day military campaign against Iran. The operation struck military and nuclear installations, as well as civilian infrastructure, and resulted in the deaths of senior commanders and scientists.
Tehran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Israeli military and intelligence targets, after which the United States conducted a series of attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. These developments abruptly ended the negotiations that had been underway between Washington and Tehran regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Several high-ranking Israeli figures — among them Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director David Barnea — have traveled to Washington over the past few weeks. Their visits come as the United States increases its military presence across the region.
On Monday, Trump cautioned that “probably bad things will happen” to Iran if negotiations over its nuclear program collapse. He hinted at potential consequences by referencing what he described as the “biggest and the best” US Navy warships moving toward the area.
According to multiple accounts, Zamir met with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine over the weekend, during which he outlined Israel’s wartime strategies.
“It’s safe to say that nothing came out of that meeting to change his or the president’s mind on attacking Iran,” an unnamed US official told a media outlet, referring to both Caine and Trump. “It’s really the Israelis who want a strike. The president is just not there.”
A separate senior US official echoed that sentiment in comments to the media outlet, saying the US president “really does not want to do it.”
In June 2025, Israel — with backing from Washington — carried out a 12-day military campaign against Iran. The operation struck military and nuclear installations, as well as civilian infrastructure, and resulted in the deaths of senior commanders and scientists.
Tehran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Israeli military and intelligence targets, after which the United States conducted a series of attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. These developments abruptly ended the negotiations that had been underway between Washington and Tehran regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment