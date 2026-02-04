Azerbaijan's SOCAR Weighs New Technical Solutions To Combat Corrosion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) considers new technical solutions to combat corrosion, Vusal Rajabov, advisor to the director of well construction at SOCAR, said at the IADC (International Association of Drilling Contractors) Drilling Caspian 2026 conference and exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are reviewing our choice of pipe materials and plan to introduce chrome-plated or specially coated pipes to combat corrosion.

Pipe corrosion is a serious issue for us. Previously, metal pipes had been satisfactory until the beginning of significant water production.

As water content increased, we began to observe accelerated corrosion. We are currently reviewing our choice of pipe materials and plan to introduce chrome-plated or specially coated pipes to combat corrosion," he said.

Rajabov noted that, given the widespread use of perforated casing strings in many wells and fields, the design of perforation intervals has largely become standardized for most fields.

The IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 Conference & Exhibition kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, on February 4, 2026, bringing together key players to tackle regional issues related to drilling performance, safety protocols, and technological advancements. The event, taking place until February 5 at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, showcases cutting-edge technological innovations, emphasizing automation and optimal strategies tailored for the Caspian region.