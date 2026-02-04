403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Coordinates Sanctions Efforts with Colombia—Trump
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is coordinating with Colombia on sanctions, following a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House.
When asked about the outcome of their discussions on counter-narcotics efforts, Trump told reporters, "Yeah, we did — we worked on it, and we got along very well." He added, "We're working on some other things too, including sanctions."
The meeting came after a period of tense relations between Washington and Bogotá, during which Trump has repeatedly accused Petro of running a narco-state, while Petro criticized US policies in Latin America as neocolonial.
Reflecting on their interaction, Trump said, "He and I weren't exactly the best of friends. But I wasn't insulted because I never met him. I didn't know him at all, and we got along very well." He described the discussion as "a very good" meeting and called Petro "terrific."
When asked about the outcome of their discussions on counter-narcotics efforts, Trump told reporters, "Yeah, we did — we worked on it, and we got along very well." He added, "We're working on some other things too, including sanctions."
The meeting came after a period of tense relations between Washington and Bogotá, during which Trump has repeatedly accused Petro of running a narco-state, while Petro criticized US policies in Latin America as neocolonial.
Reflecting on their interaction, Trump said, "He and I weren't exactly the best of friends. But I wasn't insulted because I never met him. I didn't know him at all, and we got along very well." He described the discussion as "a very good" meeting and called Petro "terrific."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment