US Coordinates Sanctions Efforts with Colombia—Trump

2026-02-04 01:01:49
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is coordinating with Colombia on sanctions, following a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House.

When asked about the outcome of their discussions on counter-narcotics efforts, Trump told reporters, "Yeah, we did — we worked on it, and we got along very well." He added, "We're working on some other things too, including sanctions."

The meeting came after a period of tense relations between Washington and Bogotá, during which Trump has repeatedly accused Petro of running a narco-state, while Petro criticized US policies in Latin America as neocolonial.

Reflecting on their interaction, Trump said, "He and I weren't exactly the best of friends. But I wasn't insulted because I never met him. I didn't know him at all, and we got along very well." He described the discussion as "a very good" meeting and called Petro "terrific."

