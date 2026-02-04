3 Positives India Can Take From New Zealand Series Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

India's 4-1 T20I series win over New Zealand boosted confidence before the T20 World Cup 2026. From Ishan Kishan's breakthrough to Suryakumar Yadav's return to form and reduced reliance on Abhishek Sharma, here are three positives for the hosts.

Selectors surprised many by including Ishan Kishan in place of Jitesh Sharma for the New Zealand series and the World Cup squad. Kishan made the most of his return, scoring his maiden international century in the final match and contributing impactful cameos earlier. His aggressive intent and fluent strokeplay mean India can confidently pair him with Abhishek Sharma at the top, easing concerns over Sanju Samson's form.

After a lean 2025, captain Suryakumar Yadav rediscovered his touch against New Zealand. He struck three half-centuries at a healthy strike rate, earning the Player of the Series award. While not yet at his absolute peak, his consistency was a major relief for India, who had been worried about their skipper's struggles. His return to scoring runs provides stability and leadership ahead of the World Cup.

India's batting strength no longer hinges solely on Abhishek Sharma's fireworks. Kishan's emergence and Suryakumar's revival were key, but others also stepped up. Shivam Dube played arguably his finest T20I innings, showcasing his growth.

Hardik Pandya looked in commanding form, attacking both pace and spin. Rinku Singh cleared boundaries with ease, while Axar Patel, though limited in opportunities, remains a dependable option. Collectively, India's batting lineup appears to have peaked at the right time, reducing pressure on Abhishek and broadening their match-winning options.