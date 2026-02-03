VKTX Shares Garner Retail Attention Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report



For the quarter ended December, Viking is expected to report a loss per share of $0.91, compared to the loss of $0.32 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024,

The subcutaneous formulation of Viking Therapeutics' lead candidate VK2735 is currently in late-stage trials for obesity. Viking CEO Brian Lian said at a conference in January that the strategic interest in weight-loss drug deals is broader than it appears.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) fell 2% on Tuesday amid rising retail chatter as the company gears up to report its fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

According to Stocktwits data, message volume around VKTX stock more than tripled over the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.

Retail sentiment around VKTX stock rose from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

What's Retail Thinking?

A Stocktwits user termed recent stock price action as“terrible” but noted possibilities of acquisition for the company.

Another voiced hope for the company's upcoming obesity drug taking a huge chunk off the business of bigshots Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Company.

Earnings Estimates

Viking, a clinical-stage biotech company with no marketed products, is expected to report its Q4 2025 earnings as early as Wednesday.

For the quarter ended December, the company is expected to report a loss per share of $0.91, compared to the loss of $0.32 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Viking's Pipeline

The subcutaneous formulation of Viking Therapeutics' lead candidate VK2735 is currently in late-stage trials for obesity. In a mid-stage trial, patients achieved up to 14.7% mean weight loss in 13 weeks on the drug.

The company is also studying a tablet formulation of the drug.

Hopes For A Deal

Viking CEO Brian Lian said at a conference in January that the strategic interest in weight-loss drug deals is broader than it appears.

"I think the interest is probably broader than is visible. I think that there are more parties sort of circling around the space and very intrigued," Lian said while adding that he thinks there is a "fair amount of interest” across the industry.

Lian also said in October that the company is“certainly receptive” to outside interest in its obesity program.

“...having a larger party involved would be, you know, very helpful in driving the program through commercialization,” he said.“That said, I don't think it's mandatory. I think it's probably a preference, but it's not mandatory. We're prepared to go alone, but we're also prepared to engage with anybody who's interested.”

VKTX stock has dropped 7% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.