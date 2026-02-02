403
Nigerian Army Kills Boko Haram Commander
(MENAFN) The Nigerian army reported on Sunday that its troops killed a Boko Haram commander along with 10 other members of the group during a military operation in the country’s northeast.
According to the army, the operation took place in the Sambisa Forest in Borno state. The commander killed was identified as Abu Khalid, who served as Boko Haram’s second-in-command in the Sambisa area. He was described as a central figure responsible for coordinating the group’s operations and logistics along the Sambisa axis.
No Nigerian soldiers were reported injured in the operation. Authorities added that counterterrorism efforts are ongoing across forested regions in the northeast.
Boko Haram has been active in Nigeria since the early 2000s, with attacks since 2009 resulting in tens of thousands of deaths. Since 2015, the group has also carried out assaults in neighboring countries, including Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, killing at least 2,000 people across the Lake Chad Basin. The violence has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in the affected regions.
