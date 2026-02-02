Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Training Plane Crash in Russia’s Orenburg Region Kills Three People

2026-02-02 07:21:45
(MENAFN) A training aircraft crash in Russia’s Orenburg region on Monday claimed the lives of three people, according to officials.

The Diamond DA plane, operated by the St. Petersburg State University of Civil Aviation, was conducting a training flight near the city of Orsk when it went down. All three occupants—a flight instructor and two cadets—were killed, as stated by the Emergency Situations Ministry.

“A training aircraft crashed in the Orenburg region. The crash was reported in the village of Dzhanatalap, Orsk. The aircraft was on a training flight. When rescuers from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry arrived at the scene, there was no fire. Unfortunately, three people were killed,” the ministry said in a statement.

Regional authorities have pledged support to the families of the victims, according to local government press offices. Rescue teams continue to operate at the crash site, and officials confirmed that no fire occurred during the incident.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, and no preliminary findings have been provided by authorities.

